The panel chairman, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima, gave the order after his younger brother Raphael, told the panel that the whereabouts of the victim is unknown.

Following this development, the panel ordered that the exhibits which were the pictures of the arrest of the victim printed out from a Facebook page be made available to the respondents (Police ).

Galadima ordered that the victim be produced before the next adjourned day by whoever was holding him.

He then adjourned the matter until Feb. 24, for continuation of hearing.

The petition was filed by Raphael against the Intelligence Response Team, Makurdi and Inspector General of Police for alleged enforced disappearance.

The complainant tended pictures of the victim her he was arrested and paraded at Makurdi.

Earlier, the complainant Raphael told the panel that his brother, the victim was arrested by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Makurdi on May 1, 2018.

“He was paraded on May 8, before they took him away to Abuja after two days. We have made several efforts to reach him but failed.

”Since then, we have made efforts through appeals, pleading and letters to IRT which were not heeded to.

”So we are left with no option than to bring the case to the panel ” he told the panel.

When asked what he wants the panel to do for them, he said a declaration that the arrest, detention is unlawful and unjust.

He also said that the family wants an order for the immediate release of the victim to the family and compensation of N20 million to the victim for the inhuman and degrading treatment melted on him.

Counsel for the respondents, James Idachaba, told the court that he has yet to be served with the documents and exhibits.

He therefore prayed the panel to allow him get the exhibits and prepare his case.