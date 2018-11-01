Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NHIS Crisis: I didn’t sue the president, says Yusuf

NHIS Crisis: I didn’t sue the president, says Yusuf

The Managing Partner of Alliance, Dr Uche Val-Obi (SAN), in astatement in Lagos, said that his client pledged his continued loyalty to the President and would fully cooperate with the incoming Director, Mr Ben Omogo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement play NHIS Crisis: I didn’t sue the president, says Yusuf (Premium Times)

Alliance Law Firm, Lawyers representing the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, on Thursday described as false, news that its client sued the President.

The Managing Partner of Alliance, Dr Uche Val-Obi (SAN), in statement in Lagos, said that his client pledged his continued loyalty to the President and would fully cooperate with the incoming Director, Mr Ben Omogo.

“Our attention has been drawn to the false news making rounds that our client, Prof. Usman Yusuf, the Executive Secretary (ES) of NHIS, has taken the Presidency to Court over his purported suspension by the Governing Board.

“As Counsel to Prof. Yusuf, we wish to place on record that there is no iota of truth in this story, and that he has not taken the President or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to Court as alleged.

“Instead, our Client had, through our firm, approached the Federal High Court vide an originating summons filed on 29th October 2018 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018, with him as Plaintiff while NHIS, Hon. Minister of Health, and Attorney General were named as defendants.

“By this action, he was essentially seeking the judicial interpretation and determination of certain questions pertaining the propriety or otherwise of the Governing Council’s action in suspending him from office without Presidential approval or due process.”

He said that having received a letter from the SGF conveying a presidential directive that he proceeds on administrative leave, his client welcomed the presidential intervention and remained obligated to fully and strictly comply with the directives.

According to Val-Obi, Yusuf will accordingly be proceeding on the Administrative Leave with effect from Monday, Nov. 5, to give room to the Independent Fact-Finding Panel, set up to carry out its important task of investigation.

“In view of this development, to ensure that there is no interference with the work and finding of the panel and as instructed by our client, we shall be taking prompt steps to suspend the pending legal proceedings aforesaid,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for...bullet

Related Articles

Alleged fraud: Suspended NHIS Boss drags Ministers, NHIS to court
Buhari orders NHIS boss to proceed on administrative leave, appoints Omogo to oversee scheme
House of Reps set up investigative committee on Yusuf's NHIS crisis
NHIS Crisis: Presidency orders due process
Police storm NHIS building, fire tear gas at staff
NHIS suspends Usman Yusuf as national secretary indefinitely
Bola Tinubu PDP asks EFCC to investigate APC national leader
Isaac Adewole Minister to furnish NYSC clinic in Osun as APC guber candidate donates N2m drugs
Kemi Adeosun PDP calls for minister’s sack following certificate forgery report

Local

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape
Peoples Democratic Party banner
PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat by hoodlums
Fuel price can be as low as N87 if Atiku becomes president
Atiku draws template for fuel price reduction — PDP
Ajimobi says Nigerians are too forgetful of how bad things were before APC
We’ve expended over N200bn on infrastructure - Ajimobi
X
Advertisement