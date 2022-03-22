RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NGX seeks to use NUGA to sensitize youths on capital market activities

Seye Omidiora

The Nigerian Exchange Limited through its CEO will use the NUGA Games to court its ‘next generation of players’

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX has announced through its Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola that it will use the ongoing National University Games Association (NUGA) Games that is ongoing at the University of Lagos to ingratiate itself with the youths present at the games.

The disclosure was made during the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the 26th edition of the NUGA Games where Popoola spoke on behalf of his organisation.

He claimed that the opportunity to expose the young minds present to the market activities that many have not been exposed to is too good to turn down.

In his speech, Popoola said, “We are eager to work with the University of Lagos to create courses that can produce degrees that are closely related to the capital market. Whilst our manpower training has focused on stakeholders within the capital market ecosystem in the past, we see the student community as potential participants that can be instrumental in improving our value chain.”

He then continued to state his organisation’s commitment to tapping into the teeming youth population of the country, to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

