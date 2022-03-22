NGX seeks to use NUGA to sensitize youths on capital market activities

The disclosure was made during the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the 26th edition of the NUGA Games where Popoola spoke on behalf of his organisation.

He claimed that the opportunity to expose the young minds present to the market activities that many have not been exposed to is too good to turn down.

In his speech, Popoola said, “We are eager to work with the University of Lagos to create courses that can produce degrees that are closely related to the capital market. Whilst our manpower training has focused on stakeholders within the capital market ecosystem in the past, we see the student community as potential participants that can be instrumental in improving our value chain.”