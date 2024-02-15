ADVERTISEMENT
NGX Group, others pay condolence visits to Wigwe, Ogunbanjo’s families

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the Wigwe family, Kwairanga expressed the shock of the capital market's community to the death of Wigwe and pledged ongoing support of the market to Access Holdings.

The delegation, led by Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group, included representatives from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Association of Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, and NG Clearing.

A statement made available on Thursday in Lagos by the NGX Group revealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Ogunbanjo, former Chairman of NGX Group, Wigwe, Group CEO of Access Holdings, his wife and son died on Feb. 9 in a helicopter crash in Southern California, U.S.

At the Ogunbanjo family, Kwairanga hailed the leadership style of the late former NGX Group chairman in the capital market, adding that he was kind and humble.

Temi Popoola, Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) of NGX Group, acknowledged Ogunbanjo’s significant impact on the Nigerian capital market.

Popoola recognised the transformative leadership of the late Ogunbanjo during his tenure as the Council President of the Exchange and the first Group Chairman of the NGX Group.

The former NGX Group CEO, Oscar Onyema, described the loss of Ogunbanjo as very painful, adding that only God can grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

Oluwole Adeosun, CIS President, said that the late Ogunbanjo was a dependable and trustworthy supporter of the institute.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS, described the late former NGX Group chairman as a good man to the core.

Tinu Awe, CEO of NGX Regulation Ltd. (NGX RegCo), consoled the Ogunbanjo family, noting that the late NGX group chairman is irreplaceable in the capital market.

At the Wigwe family, Kwairanga expressed the shock of the capital market’s community to the death of Wigwe and pledged ongoing support of the market to Access Holdings.

The NGX Group chairman described Wigwe as not just a corporate mogul but also as a renowned philanthropist committed to community service and the progress and development of the nation.

“Wigwe played a pivotal role, bringing his exceptional passion, energy, and expertise to the transformation of Access Bank and the financial sector.

“The NGX Group and Nigerian capital market community stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this challenging time,” he said.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Wigwe’s partner and the Chairman of Coronation Group, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement of Wigwe’s contributions and pledged to uphold his legacy.

