The organisation’s Executive Director, Mrs Adetokunbo Shonibare, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

She said once young people are empowered, they would understand issues such as community development, respect for elders and the authority and entrepreneurship.

“The youths should be properly oriented with the right mindset, values and attitude, so that they can build a sustainable family, community and nation,” she said.

She stressed that the organisation will train youths in various skills in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) aimed at propelling their development.

According to her, the training would take place in the first quarter of 2019.

Shonibare said youth development would be part of the organisation’s activities this year.

According to her, the need for the youth to be empowered was imperative, adding that many youths have become idle due to lack of employment.

“Our training is focused on the fresh graduates and corps members, inculcating in them leadership skills, sense of patriotism and civic responsibility.

“The youth would also be trained in soap making, air freshener making, beads making and many more.

“This will enable them to start up vocations in goods and service delivery, so that they can become self-employed and employers of labour in their various communities,” she said.

Shonibare said the training would enable them have means of livelihood that will boost their capacity economically and prepare them for the labour markets.

She said her NGO was running on a vision which would create a better society where love in leadership, positively nurtured mindsets, values and skills would be the order of the day.