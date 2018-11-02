Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NGO urges NCC to remove pornography from Internet

NGO urges NCC to remove pornography from Internet

Ekwunsi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday on the sidelines of NCC Stakeholders’ Consultation Forum on the Establishment of Internet Industry Code of Practice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Porn addiction. play NGO urges NCC to remove pornography from Internet (Getty Images)

Mr Sonnie Ekwunsi, the Director, Project for Human Development (PHD), an NGO  has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to remove pornography from the Internet.

Ekwunsi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday on the sidelines of NCC Stakeholders’ Consultation Forum on the Establishment of Internet Industry Code of Practice.

“The NCC code should be modified to include specifically that pornography should not be provided by the service providers or content providers.

“So we are saying NCC should do everything possible to remove pornography apart from cybercrimes from the internet because it is the root of bad character for young ones in the country.

 “We are of the view that the Internet should be filtered and be free from pornography because there is a direct relationship with pornography and high instances of rape.

“In Nigeria today, we are overwhelmed by rape simply because young people are exposed to pornography online and they want to practice what they see online.

“Apart from crime and other things done online, pornography is a sure threat to national security in terms of damaging the character of Nigerian children.

“We know that children are the leaders of tomorrow and once their character is damaged the nation is damaged.

“We are still struggling to see if there is a way the service providers can avoid pornography or other illicit materials that damage the character of young ones.

“So that we have vibrant youths tomorrow,’’ he said.

Ekwunsi said that his organisation had established clubs in some schools in Lagos known as the PhD Character Clubs where students were taught good manners.

“ What we are doing in these clubs is to ensure that students have character; it is not only to teach mathematics and other courses in schools.

“We have to inculcate moral value in them so they become responsible leaders in future.

“We have it in 10 schools in Lagos, we can’t do more because we don’t have funds but we are planning to also have some in Abuja,’’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandalbullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle 20 controversial books that made a stir when they were published
Tech How online hate speech moves from the fringes to the mainstream
Tech The suspected Pittsburgh shooter allegedly had a following on a social network that many call the far-right's alternative to Twitter — here's everything we know about Gab
Here's how Christians can deal with lustful thoughts
Lifestyle A youth basketball coach admitted to sexually exploiting at least 400 young boys by secretly recording them
Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze barks, but the Church of GOD continues to excel
Pornography Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fights sexual sin
Sexual Sin How to use your faith to resist pornography
World Veteran sex crimes prosecutor faces national glare in Kavanaugh case

Local

Minimum Wage: NANS backs organised labour
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
1% local content fund: EFCC to go after defaulting companies — Sen. Adeola
NPA to unfold 25-year Master Plan soon
Newly elected CRFFN president promises to overhaul Freight Forwarding sub-sector
Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.
Orji Kalu travels to Germany despite report he's on FG's travel ban list
X
Advertisement