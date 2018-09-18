Pulse.ng logo
NGO tasks motorists on safe driving during 'Ember' months

Mr Paschal Achunine, the Executive Director, HEI, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash play NGO tasks motorists on safe driving during 'Ember' months (Guardian Nigeria)

An NGO, the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), on Tuesday advised motorists, especially commercial drivers, to drive safely to avoid crashes during the `ember’ months.

Achunine said that HEI had helped to save no fewer than 500 accident and other emergency victims in Lagos State in the past 12 months.

He said that when drivers drive with caution, maintain normal speed limit and obey traffic rules, they would avoid casualties.

HEI provides short-term emergency assistance to accident victims who cannot afford same or whose relatives are yet to be reached or contacted as soon as the accident happened.

“The aims and objectives of HEI is to provide quick, early and instant financial cover and assistance to indigent patients,’’ he said.

According to Achunine, the organisation also identifies and assists indigent patients including pregnant women to offset their medical bills after treatment.

The director said that the NGO used to take medical team to slums, rural and destitute communities.

He said this was to ensure they had free access to healthcare services at subsidised rates.

He said that the organization was also providing periodic health-related data to government agencies, bodies, donor groups and individuals.

He said that HEI was established by some kindhearted Nigerians to prevent avoidable deaths. 

