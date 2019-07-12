A Non -Governmental Organization, “Parental Guide 105’’ has organized a sensitization programme to enlighten teenagers on the dangers of drugs and sex in Kano.

The Founder of the organization, Hajiya Maryam Chaskda disclosed this on Friday during a sensitization programme held at Lufaloy School Kano, with the theme “Let’s talk”.

“The aim of this programme is to educate students, give them listening ears on all unasked questions troubling their minds and to also use their peers to talk them on issue of peer pressure that is happening in the society.

“Sex among teenagers has become the order of the day and there is a need to sensitize them to reduce the mayhem in our society, so that girls can grow up in decency and be well disciplined future mothers.

“Girls are the homemaker and there is need for all hands to be on deck to train them. To educate a girl is to educate the whole nation, to destroy a girl, is to destroy a whole generation,’’ she said.

The founder advised parents to educate and pay proper attention to their children from the age of eight, especially female children on how to behave at home and outside.

In the same vein, Hajiya Aisha Hamidu, an official of National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) urged the teenagers to desist from taking drugs and to watch out for their peers who engage in such act and avoid being influence by them.

One of the students, Fatima Abdullahi said they learnt a lot from the talk about keeping away from boys and other social vices and thanked the organisation for the enlightenment.

Another student, Mohammed Sayyid, said he would spread what they were taught to his friends outside to be of good conduct and disciplined.