The event, which took place on Friday, January 31, 2020, had hundreds of school children in attendance.

Gold Health Initiative launches hand-wash station at Abuja IDP camp

The Executive Director of Gold Health Initiative, Morolayo Akpuluma , explained the reason behind building hand-wash stations was for infection prevention and control .

"The Gold Health Initiative is a non governmental organisation that envisions an Africa with people of good health and longevity.

"While providing hand washing facilities, education/awareness and behavioural change is key for the children, hence the use of a catchy pictorial step by step guide in hand washing for early remembrance," she said.

She maintained that Gold Health Initiative is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 6 which focus on health and water and sanitation.