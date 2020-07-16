Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has set up a presidential joint board and audit panel to probe the alleged mismanagement of N3.4 billion levelled against Adebayo Somefun, the suspended managing director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and three others.

The committee is chaired by Ibrahim Khaleel, who doubles as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the NSITF board and president of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Ngige, who was represented by William Alo, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the panel has three weeks to submit its report.

It would be recalled that Somefun and three directors and 10 management staff were suspended by the minister over allegations bordering on financial mismanagement and procurement breaches.

Adebayo Somefun, suspended managing director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) (Thisday)

Speaking during the inauguration of the panel on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Abuja, the Labour minister said the government established the NSITF to address the socio-economic needs of workers by providing compensation to insured employees who suffered from occupational diseases, sustained injuries or disability from accident or even death during or in the course of employment.

He explained that for the agency to discharge its mandate, the NSITF Acts provides that employers of labour should make financial contributions to the Fund.

He said, “It becomes very worrisome when there are issues surrounding and emanating from the management of these funds entrusted to NSITF, especially when seemingly done in transgression of extant rules, regulations and laws guiding due processes for the management of funds and general conduct/ethics in the public service.

“This becomes even more worrisome when preliminary investigations yield alarming results.”

Khaleel, however, promised that the panel will carry out its duty “justly and with the fear of God that nobody will be cheated.”