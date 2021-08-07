Ngige says he has warned his children who are doctors not to join ‘nonsense strike’

On Monday, August 2, 2021, the National Association of Resident Doctors embarked on an indefinite strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to honour an agreement reached with the association.

Efforts to persuade the doctors to call off the strike and return to work has not yielded meaningful results.

However, speaking on Channels TV on Friday, August 6, 2021, Ngige threatened to deal with the striking doctors, adding that his children who are doctors have been warned against joining the 'nonsense strike'.

The minister vowed to invoke his powers against the striking doctors if they continue with the strike.

He said if the doctors fail to resume by next week, he would invoke “no work, no pay rule”.

Ngige said, “Next week I’ll escalate this issue because reconciliation has failed.”

“I won’t meet them anymore because I have other things to do. I did two conciliation yesterday. Am I going to be wasting my time with them?

“I have other tools within the labour laws and I will do it. I invoked Section 43 of the labour laws this afternoon. I have communicated it to NARD. They will not receive money for the period they are on strike and it will never count as a period of pensionable position in their career.

“Even the International Labour Organisation supports it because they render essential services. They are not supposed to go on strike without notifying me 15 days before the day of strike.

“As we speak, I have not received any notification that is why I am invoking Section 43 of the Labour Act on withdrawal of services, right to strike and the right to protect the employer and their patients.

“Things will happen next week. Let them wait because they are taking the government for a ride and it is wrong. They are playing with lives.

“My children are medical doctors and I have warned them not to be part of this nonsense strike.”