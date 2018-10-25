news

Minister of labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the government have no interest in restraining the activities of labour union but will continue to engage them in dialogue.

His reinstatements comes after NLC announced its preparation to go on another nationwide strike if the federal government fails to meet their demand of paying N30,000 as minimum wage.

While receiving the delegation of the organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) who paid him a visit, the minister said section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.

“It is the same law that gave birth to the formation of political parties that also empowered the formation of labour unions, hence President Muhammadu Buhari will never tamper with the activities of the unions.

“The Federal Government is committed to working in synergy with the two active labour centres in Nigeria, who are also dynamic members of OATUU with many affiliate unions,’’ he said.

He made the remarks via a statement signed by the Director of press of the ministry, Mr Samuel Olowookere.

Ngige called on OATUU to work out modalities on how to facilitate the review of its relationship with the Federal Government.

Leader of the delegation Mr. Valentine Udeh, said the delegation came to discuss the review of subvention to OATUU by the Federal Government.

He also expressed the appreciation of the union to the support it received from the Federal Government.

NLC to commence another nationwide indefinite strike in November

In the meantime, Labour has resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike on November 6 , unless the federal government complies with its demand that workers be paid N30,000 as minimum wage.

Labour has also called on Nigerians to start stocking up on food and all necessities as workers prepare to ensure total shutdown in the country.

It also urged workers in the country to disregard government’s directive on “no work, no pay” as workers were already impoverished due to non-payment of salaries.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Peter Essom, in preparation for its full engagement with the government on national minimum wage.