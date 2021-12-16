RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ngige congratulates President Buhari at 79

Authors:

News Agency of Nigerian

The minister described President Buhari as a hero, who met Nigeria at the crossroads of socio-economic challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen Chris Ngige (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen Chris Ngige (Premium Times)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, on his 79th birthday.

Recommended articles

Ngige gave the congratulatory message in a statement made available by his Media officer, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister described President Buhari as a hero, who met Nigeria at the crossroads of socio-economic challenges, and has already left footprints on the sands of time.

Ngige also described the President as a colossus, who upon crossing the the Rubicon in 2015, retrieved Nigeria from a threatening morass, and set her on a fruitful march of socio-economic and political recovery.

According to him, at crossroads in 2015, Nigeria needed a statesman, an honest leader with an undistracted focus on national rebirth and the lot fell on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Six years in the saddle, despite teething challenges, worsened by COVID-19 pandemic which shut and brought the entire world on its knees, Nigeria has trudged on, first through the Era of Change and now, the consolidation moment of the Next Level. Many projects met on ground have been completed, in some cases, expanded and new ones initiated.

“The incipient return to national food sufficiency, through the expanded horizon on agricultural production, and the arising job opportunities in the production value chains,” he said.

He also noted that the expansion of roads and railway infrastructures, illustrating the unambiguous commitment to national infrastructural rebirth, summarized the administration’s five legacy projects.

He added that the Second Niger Bridge, now 80 per cent completed, the Lagos-Ibadan-Ilorin-Kaduna road, East-West road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road and the Mambilla Project and more!

“The improving legacy of credible elections exemplified in abundance by the President, in the recent off-season elections in Edo and Anambra is at the heart of national revival.

“I’m, therefore, optimistic that by the time the President completes his term in 2023, Nigerians will look back with joy at the long standing commitment, steadfastness and sacrifices of this President,” he said.

Ngige further commended the President for remaining resolute in the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, through massive support to the military and the paramilitary forces.

“I therefore join other Nigerians, members of his family, friends, well-wishers and political associates in congratulating the President on his birthday anniversary, while praying God to give him longer life in good health as he renders service to the nation,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency of Nigerian

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige congratulates President Buhari at 79

Ngige congratulates President Buhari at 79

Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader

Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader

2023: APC says PDP can’t return to power in free, fair election

2023: APC says PDP can’t return to power in free, fair election

UTM Offshore and Afreximbank Sign $5Bn Deal for Nigeria’s Floating LNG

UTM Offshore and Afreximbank Sign $5Bn Deal for Nigeria’s Floating LNG

Afenifere leader asks EFCC to probe Tinubu and Akande’s sources of wealth

Afenifere leader asks EFCC to probe Tinubu and Akande’s sources of wealth

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

Oby Ezekwesili joins Board of Directors of Nexford University

Oby Ezekwesili joins Board of Directors of Nexford University

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel praises JCI Nigeria and Japanese firm for donation of hand sanitizers

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel praises JCI Nigeria and Japanese firm for donation of hand sanitizers

Delta youths are making a difference in Nigeria's economy, says Gov Okowa

Delta youths are making a difference in Nigeria's economy, says Gov Okowa

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]