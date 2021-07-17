Ngige asks IPOB members to stop linking him to Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest

Ngige said as the Chief Labour Officer, he has no time to meddle with security and diplomatic matters, adding that the issues clearly fall outside his mandate.

The minister said this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

In the statement, Ngige described attempt by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful to link him with the arrest of Kanu as deceitful, mischievous, malicious and wicked.

He said IPOB members and their spokesperson know him as a person who calls “a spade a spade” and has no room for “equivocation or speaking from both sides of the mouth.”

The statement reads, “Ngige is occupied, involved and engrossed with his duties as the Labour and Employment Minister, member of Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and member of the Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the mandate to tackle the challenges and fallouts of COVID-19 and post COVID-19 era.

“It is therefore unthinkable that somebody with grey matter in his brain, except if he is hallucinating like the IPOB spokesman, could accuse a very busy Minister like Senator Ngige of being part of a ‘conspiracy’ for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Minister, being somebody with long-standing experience in the public service, knows the bounds of his office and does not have the time to meddle into Foreign Affairs of Extradition and security matters that clearly fall within the mandate of the Nigerian Diplomatic Missions, national intelligence agencies.

“Ngige is neither the Minister of Police Affairs, Justice, Foreign Affairs nor the National Security Adviser, to start discussing issues of extradition or arrest of a fugitive outside Nigeria’s territory, which are clearly outside his mandate.”