Mr Aminu Maifata, Nasarawa State Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has dispelled rumours that local councils had received direct funding from the Federation Account.

Maifata who is also the Chairman of Lafia LGA, told journalists on Tuesday in Lafia that it was untrue that the 13 LGAs in the state had already received June allocation directly from the federation account.

“Though there was a directive by the Nigerian Financial Unit that from June 2019, there would be a new financial regime at the LGAs, but no LGA has received June allocation yet.

“Because the Federal Allocation Account meeting has not yet met to distribute allocation to the various levels of government in the country,” the ALGON Chairman explained.

According to him, the allocation would still be sent through the joint account before onward distribution to the respective LGAs.

Maifata however commended the new financial regime, stressing that it would bring about prudence, accountability and transparency in handling the finances of LGAs.

“We will henceforth be accountable for whatever comes in and out of the coffers of our respective LGAs, everyone will be on his toes.

“I believe that the new financial regime would bring about competition in development thereby improving the living conditions of the people at the grassroots,” the ALGON boss added.

He further said that modalities were being put in place to calculate all the outstanding salaries of LGAs workers in the state with a view to offsetting them.