The Crime Records Information Management System (CRIMS), which was developed by the ICT Unit of the NFIU would be deployed for use by all relevant crime-fighting agencies in the country.

It is developed for both android and ios devices.

It will be used to collect data of all suspects or convicts of crimes across Nigeria which will spontaneously be used to access local databases such as identities, properties, financial transactions and telephone details and call logs of suspects.

CRIMS was launched Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola.

The Minister who presented the app to all relevant agencies in attendance, in a brief remark said that the NFIU and other partner crime-fighting agencies should also add the capture and secure placement of the DNA of all criminals across the country for Constance use.

Speaking earlier, the Director/CEO of the NFIU, Modibbo Hamman Tukur said CRIMS would give instantaneous data access to all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) Judicial officers as well as all Defence, NIA and DSS formations.

“This tool will be deployed to all Police stations across the country as well as all Customs and Immigration outposts,” Mr Tukur said.

The NFIU boss also said the armed forces would also be given access to the tool to enable them “use it to fit into their way of operations “.

Giving further insight, Tukur said all crime suspects, whose data are captured at any point “will be pooled into a central database for use by relevant institutions afterwards”.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was represented at the event by the Chief of Military Intelligence, Major General S. A. Adebayo, while the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar was represented by Air Commodore A. H. Bakare.

Also present was Justice A. I. Banjoko of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu was represented by CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, and DCP Lanre Bankole expressed the CP in charge of INTERPOL.

All the armed forces representatives who spoke at the event lauded the initiative and pledged their commitment to ensuring they take advantage of the app in their various operations.

They all called on the NFIU to train as many as possible of their officers on how best to use the application.

The Head of ICT at the NFIU, Mohammed Jiya took participants through how the app can be used.