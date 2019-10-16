The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Olufemi Abikoye said this on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Abdulazeez, the Head of Chancery in the mission.

Olufemi made it known to newsmen that the commission’s attention was drawn to the news circulating via the social media that Nigerians should quickly withdraw their money from all banks and mobile money-platforms in Ghana before November, 2019.

According to him, the commission wishes to state categorically that the news in circulation is not true.

Abikoye said, “Nothing of that nature was released by either the mission or any of the host’s relevant ministries and agencies saddled with the responsibility.

“On this note, the commission advises all Nigerians in Ghana to ignore the fake news and continue to be law-abiding citizens of Nigeria in Ghana.”

According to NAN, Mr Kaycee Ogbonna, President, Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Ghana Chapter also revealed that the news was 'fake and fabricated’.

ALSO READ: 5 things you should know about Nigeria’s border closure [Pulse Explainer]

“It created panic among us and we were all scared about the spread of such rumour; but we confirmed from the commission that it was not true.

“We have made proper enquiries and confirmed from both the Nigerian Mission in Ghana and all relevant banking institutions that there was nothing of such,” Ogbonna said.

However, Nigeria’s high commission in Accra is the only Nigerian representation in Ghana.