Newly elected CRFFN president promises to overhaul Freight Forwarding sub-sector

news

Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, newly elected President, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has promised a total overhaul of the freight and forwarding sub-sector.

Tsanni, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, also promised to train Freight Forwarders.

Tsanni, who identified untrained, inexperienced and unregistered Freight Forwarders as one of the challenges of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, said that under his leadership, measures and policies would be adopted to address such challenges.

He said that a lot of people go into freight forwarding without understanding how the business works and its ethics, thereby giving them a bad image.

Tsanni said that once Freight Forwarders are adequately trained and registered, there would be ease of doing businesses at the ports and end consumers would feel the positive impact.

“As a member of the freight forwarders we know our challenges and it is what we are going to look at and address.

“ One of our challenges is the training of our freight forwarders, which immediately is the first thing we are going to do.

“ The second is the registration of our freight forwarders. The Hon. Minister of Transportation has already instructed that only registered forwarder will be allowed to clear any items in the ports.

“This means the registration and training of Freight Forwarders are vital.

“These would help in addressing the challenges of touts in the ports because only a registered freight forwarder with an identity would be allowed in,’’ Tsanni said.

Tsanni also called for the support of members in other to achieve the mandates of the council under his leadership.

Similarly, Mr Donatus Ozoemena, a newly elected member of the council representing the South East, said that training Freight Forwarders would change the dynamics of clearing goods at ports, creating a lot of ease.

Ozoemena lauded the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for his keen interest in the Freight Forwarding sub-sector, which would further increase the nation’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“We shall ensure that manpower would be trained, a lot of ideas would be brought to the government, ease of doing business at the Warf and on the clearing activities.

“The council has a lot of functions to carry out and with the enabling laws, I being a former law maker will be able to play a key role.

“We will ensure that the council does a lot of things in the interest of the government and people.

“Clearing and forwarding business is not supposed to be for charlatans, therefore, the council will make sure that those that are into it are trained.

“ If you go abroad, clearing and forwarding agents are done by trained individuals.

“At the council we would ensure that those involved in the business are trained and the necessary incomes for government are made available through the council,’’ Ozoemena said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the CRFNN on Wednesday in Abuja elected the new leadership of its Governing Council which was inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation on Thursday.