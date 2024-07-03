New 2-storey building suddenly collapses in Lagos — officials know why

The agency's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. He said the incident happened at 12, Cameroun Street, Mushin, Lagos.

"A newly completed two-storey building suddenly collapsed on an adjoining bungalow as a result of sub-standard materials used in the construction.

"The LASEMA Response Team arrived at the scene of the incident and discovered that a newly constructed two-storey building had collapsed. Seven people, three females and four males, were rescued alive and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The agency's search and rescue team have searched the rubble and can confirm that there is no victim underneath the collapsed building. The area has been cordoned off and operation is still ongoing," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

