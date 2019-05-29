Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun announced this in Gusau on Wednesday while delivering his inauguration as the new governor of the state with his deputy, Mr Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the affected workers were recruited by the state Civil Service Commission in May 2014.

They are owed 60-month salaries and other entitlements, but were later relieved of their appointments.

But Matawallen-Maradun said the workers were recruited in line with civil service rules and regulations.

“Therefore, this administration will reinstate them,” he assured.

“We are going to set up a committee to verify them and put them into the state core civil service, except those who secured another job,’’ he said.

Matawallen-Maradun, who promised to provide meaningful development for the state, appealed for support and cooperation from the people to enable him to deliver on his electoral pledges.

The governor also promised to tackle unemployment among youths which he attributed to various problems facing the state.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the 1,400 Civil Servants Forum, Mr Lukman Majidadi, thanked the new governor for the move to address their problem.

“This is a welcome development and good news for us and the entire people of the state.

“Since 2014 after our recruitment, we have not received any kobo as salary from the state government, despite the fact that we were recruited by the state Civil Service Commission and posted to MDAs in the state,’’ he said.