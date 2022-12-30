ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the release of 104 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state to mark the New Year celebration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:MrJags]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:MrJags]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu signed the release order on Dec. 28 on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Onigbanjo said the approval for the release of the inmates was in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos state as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines.

He said the council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health, and behavioural conduct of the inmates.

The exercise was pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1)&(2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

G5 has no deal with Tinubu, Obi - Wike insists

G5 has no deal with Tinubu, Obi - Wike insists

Obasanjo knelt before Atiku, accepted his conditions in 2003 - Wike

Obasanjo knelt before Atiku, accepted his conditions in 2003 - Wike

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop