New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

Sanwo-Olu signed the release order on Dec. 28 on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Onigbanjo said the approval for the release of the inmates was in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos state as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.

According to him, the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines.

He said the council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health, and behavioural conduct of the inmates.