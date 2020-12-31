Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

According to him, Akeredolu also extended the grace to four condemned inmates, by commuting their death sentences to years of imprisonment.

“The directive was in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” Ajiboye said.

He said the inmates were released due to their good conducts based on the recommendation of the state Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by Mr Charles Titiloye, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.