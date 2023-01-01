ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to put the nation first as they explored opportunities before them in 2023, including voting for candidates of their choice in forthcoming general elections.

Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan
Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Last year was, without a doubt, filled with gains and losses.

“As a country, we experienced a devastating flood that resulted in the death of many lives and the destruction of property and sources of livelihood of millions of citizens.

As a people, we survived the horror of the flood amid other national challenges, lived with hope unto God and faith in our nation, and triumphed into this New Year.

“This year holds great possibilities for us all. We must harness the opportunities that lie within the length and breadth of our nation.“

Jonathan said 2023 remained very significant for the survival of the nation.

He said that 2023 would be an election year when citizens would go to the polls to elect leaders for different offices.

“We must see the election as an opportunity to birth a new country and overcome the challenges of the past years. Let us put the nation’s interest first in all our conduct this year.

“The ballot serves as the most suitable vehicle for achieving our shared dream of peace, justice, unity, and prosperity.

“This year, let us be purposeful in our actions, abide in faith and love toward God and country and eschew all negative tendencies and sentiments that would diminish our collective fortunes of unity, peace, and progress.”

He said that every new day is a gift for which man must show appreciation to God.

“We thank God for the gift of life and the opportunities the New year 2023 presents to us as individuals and as a nation,” Jonathan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

JUST IN: Obasanjo endorses Obi for President in letter to Nigerians

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

Appraising operational successes of the military in 2022

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

NDLEA arrests 3 traffickers with 256kgs illicit drugs in 3 states

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

New Year: Ex-president Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine in candies

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

Hoodlums kill wife of Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

World shall watch Nigeria soar higher under Tinubu’s presidency – APC

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Nigeria needs more prayers, political will for greatness – Anglican Primate

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

Adeleke assures Osun residents of good governance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop