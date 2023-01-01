New Year: El-Rufai pardons 11 convicts

The statement added that it was customary to extend a gesture of compassion on New Year day by granting pardon to deserving prisoners within the jurisdiction of the state.

The Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy had earlier recommended the grant of amnesty and for the immediate release of Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi and Habu Usman.

Other convicts that were released were: Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, and Mahadi Abdullahi as well as Futuna Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal, Sunday Iliya, Mohammed Anas and Kayode Gabriel Adenji.

The statement said: ‘’Kaduna State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy based its recommendations on convicts serving sentences of three years or more who have six months.

”They must have not more than six months to serve and long-term prisoners who have served ten years or more of their sentence with good conduct,

“And convicts suffering from ill health likely to terminate in death. The committee also considered private submissions for clemency made to the governor.‘’

Earlier, El Rufai had thanked the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve them as well as and for their understanding and support over the years.

The governor, who spoke at the Kaduna 2023 countdown celebrations that was organised by Kaduna Capital Territory Authority(KCTA), ‘’ wished the people a happy new year and appealed for optimism in spite of the tough times.’’

El Rufai also sought them for their continued commitment to peace and prosperity, hoping, ‘’ the hard work done since 2015 to make the state better and improve lives will continue with the next government.’’