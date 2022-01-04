New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

Armed bandit groups carried out the deadly attacks across Igabi and Zaria local government areas of the state, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

Seven residents of Kudu da Gari settlement in Sabon Birni, Igabi were killed during an attack that also left five others injured.

The deceased were identified as Dahiru Bilya, Jibrin Bilya, Dayyabu Adamu, Bashir Habibu, Jabir Shuaibu, Buhari Habibu, and Abubakar Habibu.

The invasion of a herders' settlement on the outskirts of Kangimin Sarki village, Rigachikun, Igabi also left one Auwal Koshe dead.

The gunmen also stole 250 goats and sheep from the settlement.

A separate attack on another herders' settlement at Filin Idin Barebare, Zaria also left one Abubakar Mohammad dead.

Another resident, identified as Abubakar Aliyu, sustained gunshot wounds from the attack.

"The bandits then rustled an unspecified number of cattle from the settlement," Aruwan said.

The attack comes just days after seven people were killed by terrorists in four separate attacks around new year's day.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

Aruwan said in Tuesday's statement that military troops killed two bandits during a confrontation around the outskirts of Tumbau village in Kerawa, Igabi.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for their alertness and swift response during the engagement.

The governor said days ago the most effective way for Nigeria to end the war against bandits is to 'carpet-bomb' forests that have become their hiding places.

"There will be collateral damage, but it's better to wipe them out and bring peace back to our communities so that agriculture and rural economies can pick up," he said.

The northwest region has especially become a killing field over the past few years with armed gangs wreaking havoc on mostly rural communities, killing thousands and abducting more for ransom.