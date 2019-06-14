New Unicaf essay competition offers full scholarship for a master's degree

To participate in the competition you must present your personal views and creative thoughts in an essay answering the question “How important is the role of higher education in shaping the contribution of young Nigerians in the national effort for development and progress?” Essays must not exceed two A4 typed pages, using 12 size fonts and 1.5 line spacing. Plagiarism and copying unnamed sources must be avoided. All non-original material must be duly credited.

Participants must submit their essays and a copy of their CV via email to essay@nigeria.unicaf.org before the deadline on July 15th 2019. The winners of the competition will be announced in the media and will be invited to meet with the press at the award ceremony, which will be held at the UNICAF offices in Lagos. For more information about the competition please go to https://apply.unicaf.org/competitions/essay2-nigeria/index.html or call the UNICAF Nigeria office on +234706 319 2623, or send an email to e.ebanehita@nigeria.unicaf.org

*The full scholarship covers the tuition fees only

This is a featured post