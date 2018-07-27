Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

New PSC Chairman promises to reposition Police Force

Musiliu Smith New PSC Chairman promises to reposition Police Force

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said Smith made the promise when he assumed office on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari appoints former IGP, Musiliu Smith, as Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman. play

Buhari appoints former IGP, Musiliu Smith, as Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman.

(Guardian)

The New Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Musiliu Smith, has promised to reposition the Nigeria Police Force for optimum efficiency and effectiveness.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said Smith made the promise when he assumed office on Friday in Abuja.

“We are starting work immediately and will work many hours everyday for us to effectively discharge our constitutional mandate,“he said.

He also said that they  would work  to build capacities in the commission, adding that with team work, “we will give our country men and women a police force they will all be proud of.”

“We have continued to discuss the current state of the Nigeria police and the state of Nigerian security,“he said.

He assured that the commission would  place high premium in the recruitment of quality personnel for the force and would also expose them  to structured and quality training.

Smith promised to work closely with the Ministry of Interior and Nigeria police force to ensure that “we have in place a police force that is effective, efficient and humane and can also stand international scrutiny”.

He promised that the new team would  engage the government for proper funding of the police that would acquire modern gadgets.

Ani said that the new  Board also  visited the commission’s corporate office headquarters under construction in Jabi, Abuja.

He said that the chairman and members of the Board expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and promised  to ensure that the balance of N798.4 million required to  complete the building was  released.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
2 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping...bullet
3 Buhari President's impeachment process was supposed to start on...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Delay in Sydney jail death inquest prolongs family's 'agonizing wait'
Saraki Senate President says he has nothing to do with Offa Robbery
Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President condemns siege on his home
Saraki, Ekweremadu Ex APC spokesman, Timi Frank reports Buhari to UN
Saraki, Ekweremadu Police IG orders investigation into siege on SP, DSP’s homes
Ibrahim Idris Buhari, Police IG hold closed door meeting
Saraki, Ekweremadu Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu
Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home
Politics Kenya spent millions of shillings purchasing bullet-proof vests that cannot protect wearers from bullets or knife stabs

Local

Port Harcourt residents decry poor power supply from PHEDC
Power Supply Nigeria can generate 3,000MW from flared gas – DPR
Detectives arrest owner of Otedola Bridge tanker
Lagos Tanker Fire Detectives arrest owner of tanker that caused Otedola Bridge explosion
Nigeria loses 1,300 lives to herders-farmers conflict in 2018 - ICG
ICG Nigeria loses 1,300 lives to herders-farmers conflict in 7 months - group
Public screening marking World Hepatitis Day in Ibadan
In Nasarawa Govt. offers free hepatitis screening for 1000 persons