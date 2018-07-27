New PSC Chairman promises to reposition Police Force

news

The New Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Musiliu Smith, has promised to reposition the Nigeria Police Force for optimum efficiency and effectiveness.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said Smith made the promise when he assumed office on Friday in Abuja.

“We are starting work immediately and will work many hours everyday for us to effectively discharge our constitutional mandate,“he said.

He also said that they would work to build capacities in the commission, adding that with team work, “we will give our country men and women a police force they will all be proud of.”

“We have continued to discuss the current state of the Nigeria police and the state of Nigerian security,“he said.

He assured that the commission would place high premium in the recruitment of quality personnel for the force and would also expose them to structured and quality training.

Smith promised to work closely with the Ministry of Interior and Nigeria police force to ensure that “we have in place a police force that is effective, efficient and humane and can also stand international scrutiny”.

He promised that the new team would engage the government for proper funding of the police that would acquire modern gadgets.

Ani said that the new Board also visited the commission’s corporate office headquarters under construction in Jabi, Abuja.

He said that the chairman and members of the Board expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and promised to ensure that the balance of N798.4 million required to complete the building was released.