The new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu has vowed to tackle the issue of insecurity.

Adamu made this known on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, while speaking to newsmen shortly after his appointment by President Buhari.

Speaking further, the new IG thanked the President for counting him worthy and promised to restrategise to tackle kidnapping and other vices.

According to Channels TV, Adamu said “I’d like to thank Mr President for considering me worthy to be the next Inspector General of Police and we know there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country.

“We have issues of kidnapping, abduction and other security challenges and we are going to re-strategise from the strategy the former Inspector General has put in place and we will make sure that we tackle the challenges head on.”

Also commenting on the role of the police in the upcoming general elections, Adamu told journalists that the police force will stick to the rules.

“We are professionals, we are going to stick by the rules and we’re going to do the right thing.

“You’ve heard from the former Inspector General of Police that adequate arrangements have been made to make sure that free, fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria and we are going to build on the strategies put in place,” he added.

Buhari appointed Adamu as the new IG of police following the retirement of the former police boss, Ibrahim Idris.