Ale made the pledge on Saturday in Ilorin while addressing newsmen after the handing over by the out-going commandant, Adeyinka Fasiu.

He canvassed that maintenance of peace should begin from the grassroots, starting from the traditional rulers and community leaders.

In order to maintain peace and stability in the society, we must go back to the grassroots, that is the traditional rulers, through whom we can easily access the community, he said.

The commandant pledged that the NSCDC would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police to ensure peace in the state before, during and after the general elections.

The police force is an institution of power, and as one of the major security agencies during the elections, we will cooperate with them in order to ensure peace and hitch-free elections, he said.

Ale commended Fasiu for his achievements in ensuring peace in the state and promised to sustain his legacies.

Earlier, Fasiu had charged all officers and men of the command to cooperate with the new commandant.

All my achievements had been as a result of the cooperation of all my staff, most especially my second in command.

It is said that just one person cannot do it all, so please cooperate with the new commandant and I assure you that you will progress well in your duties, he said.

Fasiu also pleaded with the youths to be of good conduct before, during and after the elections in order to maintain the good image that the state had been known for.