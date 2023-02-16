ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu says the government is working out ways to surmount the country's current challenges.

Senator Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives' Congress (APC) presidential candidate
Senator Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives' Congress (APC) presidential candidate
He made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to violent protests that occurred in some parts of the country earlier.

He assured that the Federal and State Governments were working out ways to surmount the country's current challenges.

"I am saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of our country today, especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo States. In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches.

"I sympathise with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs.

"I also sympathise with the banks for being victims of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currency re-design and cashless policy.

"Be rest assured that this phase will soon pass away as our governments at both the Federal and State levels are working to surmount the current challenges," he said.

Tinubu said with the Supreme Court re-affirming its order of February 8 on monetary authorities to allow the old and new naira notes to circulate together, a solution was on the way.

The former two-term Lagos State governor expressed optimism that the scarcity of Naira notes would soon be over.

He noted the various measures being put in place by many state governors to cushion the effect of the scarcity of naira on households.

"We appeal to young Nigerians not to take the law into their hands through destructive protests.

"We feel your pains and frustration, but destroying lives and properties will not solve any problem, rather, it will only complicate the crisis we have on our hands.

"We must keep the peace and remain calm. Let us not be provoked, instead, let us co-operate with the government in seeking immediate and lasting solution.

"This difficult time shall soon be over, we must keep hope alive as we move forward to a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria of our dream," Tinubu said

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

