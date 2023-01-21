ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New naira notes: Governors set up committee to work with CBN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has set up a six-member committee to engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address anomalies in the country’s monetary management and financial system.

Nigeria's new naira notes
Nigeria's new naira notes
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The committee, according to the communique signed by NGF Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, is chaired by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, with governors of Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Borno, Plateau and Jigawa states as members.

The governors said that while they were not opposed to the objectives of the Naira redesign policy, the apex bank should consider the peculiarities of households and states, especially pertaining to financial inclusion and under-served locations.

“We, the members of the NGF, received a briefing from the Governor of the CBN, Emefiele, on the Naira redesign, its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy.

Governors are not opposed to the objectives of the Naira redesign policy.

“However, we observe that there are huge challenges that remain problematic to the Nigerian populace.

“In the circumstances, governors expressed the need for the CBN to consider the peculiarities of states especially as they pertained to financial inclusion and under-served locations.”

The governors expressed resolve to work closely with the CBN leadership to ameliorate areas that required policy variation, particularly the poorest households, the vulnerable in society, and several other Nigerians that were excluded.

The governors also resolved to collaborate with the CBN and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in advancing genuine objectives within the confines of the laws.

They, however, insisted that the recent NFIU Advisory and Guidelines on cash transactions were simply outside the NFIU’s legal remit and mandate.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs