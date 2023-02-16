ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari says he's deeply pained to see Nigerians suffer as a result of the new policy.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The president gave the directive while addressing Nigerians on the CBN currency swap policy and State of the Nation on Thursday in Abuja.

He called on the apex bank to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.

The president said, "I am not unaware of the obstacles placed on the path of innocent Nigerians by unscrupulous officials in the banking industry, entrusted with the process of implementation of the new monetary policy.

"I am deeply pained and sincerely sympathise with you all, over these unintended outcomes.

"To stem this tide, I have directed the CBN to deploy all legitimate resources and legal means to ensure that our citizens are adequately educated on the policy; enjoy easy access to cash withdrawal through availability of appropriate amount of currency; and ability to make deposits.

"I have similarly directed that the CBN should intensify collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, so as to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law."

The Nigerian leader maintained that during the extended phase of the deadline for currency swap, he listened to invaluable pieces of advice from well meaning citizens and institutions across the nation.

"Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.

"Let me assure Nigerians that our administration will continue to assess the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened.

"In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.

"I wish to once more appeal for your understanding till we overcome this difficult transient phase within the shortest possible time."

On the forthcoming Feb. 25 presidential election, the president affirmed that the new monetary policy had also contributed immensely to the minimisation of the influence of money in politics.

According to him, this is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

Full text of Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on new naira notes

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

2023 elections: I’ll never support wicked man to be President – Oyedepo

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Tinubu saddened by violent protests over messy naira notes policy

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

Free and fair elections: Buhari declares war on political corruption!

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

National Assembly says video of DSS invasion of complex is old

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Yobe APC raises ₦2.2 billion as campaign fund

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Nigerians beg banks to dispense N100, N50 notes

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

Buhari orders arrest of officials frustrating CBN's new naira notes policy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline