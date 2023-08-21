New Minister of Justice Fagbemi pledges to follow the rules

Fagbemi said this as he resumed as Nigeria's 24th Attorney-General, succeeding Abubakar Malami, who served in President Muhammadu Buhari's regime for eight years on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that although expectations are high, he expressed readiness to work with the staff and added that he will operate an open door policy and welcome constructive criticism.

"We will anchor everything on Mr President's renewed hope agenda.

"Considering the strategic role that our ministry is positioned to play, I want you to partner with me, follow the rule, engage in constructive criticism, so that together we can redouble efforts and get the job done," he said.

Responding, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the ministry, in her remarks noted that the ministry's constitutional responsibilities and statutory mandates are enormous.

"We will deploy all the human and material resources of the ministry and its parastatals to support and assist you in realising your set objectives," she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fagbemi arrived at the ministry at 3:10 pm and was received by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary,

He was conducted round his office by the permanent secretary who introduced him to all the directors and heads of agencies under the ministry.

