NLC urges FG to accelerate implementation of new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government (FG) to accelerate the implementation of the new minimum wage proposed by the tripartite committee on the issue.

NLC National President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call at a news briefing on Wednesday in Lafia.

Wabba, who was in Lafia for the ground breaking of the affordable housing estate by the Federal Mortgage Bank, said the tripartite committee had already finished its assignment.

“The committee has already completed its assignment and had to submit the reports first to federal government onward action.

“So, we expect the FG to accelerate the process of implementation and transmit same to the National Assembly for other legislative actions,” Wabba stated.

The NLC boss, however, commended the contributions of the private sector throughout the duration of the committee work.

Wabba said that the union would not make the agreed amount public until all the processes were completed.

He assured Nigerian workers that the union would not relent until success was achieved.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has said that no agreement has been reached on the exact amount that should be paid to workers as new minimum wage.

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Ngige said this was because the proposals ranged from N30,000 by the organised labour to N20,000 by state governments and N25,000 by organised private sector.