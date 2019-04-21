NANS gave the commendation in a statement signed by Mr Adeyemi Azeez, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Abuja on Sunday.

Azeez described Buhari’s action as an obvious relief on the pains of Nigerian workers, saying that it will ease the unbearable income of the civil servants.

”NANS equally implore the Federal Government economic team to keep close watch on the country’s economy, so that the new minimum wage doesn’t leads to inflation.

”NANS also enjoins state governors to immediately implement the new minimum wage, regardless of whether such governors are re-elected or not,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to be security conscious throughout this Easter celebration, while praying God to continue to protect Nigeria as a country.