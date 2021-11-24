‘Bayan-Men’, a new militant group in Rivers State has attacked an oil facility of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company in the Obosi area of Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.
New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility
The militants had reportedly issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the oil company to address their demands.
The militants attacked the facility following the expiration of the 24-hour ultimatum they issued to the company to address their demands.
