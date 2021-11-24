RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

Authors:

bayo wahab

The militants had reportedly issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the oil company to address their demands.

Militants in Rivers state attack Agip facilities (BBC)
Militants in Rivers state attack Agip facilities (BBC)

‘Bayan-Men’, a new militant group in Rivers State has attacked an oil facility of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company in the Obosi area of Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

Recommended articles

The militants attacked the facility following the expiration of the 24-hour ultimatum they issued to the company to address their demands.

Details later…

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist

EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022

Umahi suspends construction activities at Ebonyi Ring Road project over insecurity

Umahi suspends construction activities at Ebonyi Ring Road project over insecurity

Gov Sanwo-Olu presents N1.38trn 2022 budget for Lagos state

Gov Sanwo-Olu presents N1.38trn 2022 budget for Lagos state

NDLEA blames 'typo error' for N4.5bn budget padding allegation

NDLEA blames 'typo error' for N4.5bn budget padding allegation

Nigerian consulate receives looted Benin, Ife artefacts from U.S. museum

Nigerian consulate receives looted Benin, Ife artefacts from U.S. museum

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]