New Lagos CP warns officers against accidental discharge

The CP, who visited Area G Ogba and Area F Ikeja respectively, where he addressed all the DPOs in the areas, urged the officers and men to be professional in their conduct as he would deal decisively with every unprofessionalism by any one under him.

“I will not take accidental discharge from any of my officers. Infact, there is nothing like accidental discharge and it must not happen.

“Someone cocked the gun and that same person fired. You call it accidental discharged? No, I will not accept it. No one will be spared for accidental discharge in this command,” he warned.

Owohunwa requested the Area Commanders and DPOs to furnish him with all the black spots in their areas of jurisdiction and how they were being checked.

He also requested the officers to tell him the challenges in their areas and divisions.

Earlier in the day, the police boss visited the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, where he met with the Executive Secretary of the fund, Dr Abdulrasaq Balogun, and requested for continuous support.

Balogun, while welcoming the CP to Lagos command, said that the fund would always support the police and other security agencies in the state.

He said they had been working with all former CPs who were posted to the state, adding that the fund would not stop during his time.

The executive secretary pointed out that the fund was established to save people and their properties in Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, took over the leadership of police command in Lagos from CP Abiodun Alabi, now Acting AIG in charge of Zone 2.

In his speech, Owohunwa said he was going to hit the ground running immediately, stressing that he would visit many police formations under him unannounced.

He said he was motivated by the fact that the Police Command in Lagos was blessed with the most resilient, highly diligent, dedicated, and passionate police officers.