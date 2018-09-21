news

The newly-appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has revealed that he had never personally met with President Muhammadu Buhari before his appointment.

Bichi's appointment was announced by the presidency on September 13, 2018, just a month after previous DG, Lawal Daura, was dismissed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (who was Acting President at the time) for authorising a raid on the National Assembly complex.

Buhari's appointment of Bichi, a Kano native, invited criticism from different quarters as the president has been accused of appointing service chiefs from his northern region.

Since his appointment was announced, Bichi was hosted by President Buhari in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 20.

Even though he failed to disclose what he discussed with the president, he was eager to share with State House correspondents a particular question the president asked him.

"Mr President asked if we had met before, I said, 'No,'" he said.

Many critics were unhappy with Bichi's appoitment especially since he was brought out of retirement to be appointed DSS DG over Mathew Seiyefa, a Bayelsa native, who had been Acting DG since Daura's dismissal.

Bichi has previously worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States and was, at various times, the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.