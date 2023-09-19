ADVERTISEMENT
New Customs comptroller vows to make Ogun uncomfortable for smugglers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Custom comptroller urged stakeholders to give useful information, to help to combat the activities of smugglers in the state.

Comptroller Ahmadu Shaibu (Credit: The Niche)
Comptroller Ahmadu Shaibu (Credit: The Niche)

Shaibu said this during a hand over ceremony held at the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko, Ogun. The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shaibu took over from Comptroller Bamidele Makinde who was deployed to NCS Headquarters in Abuja.

The new NCS boss assured stakeholders of an open door policy and urged them to give useful information that could help to combat the activities of smugglers in the state.

“I want to use this medium to assure the business community and our critical stakeholders that the administration would operate an open door policy and strengthen the existing relationship.

“However, let me also warn smugglers and their accomplices, that their nefarious activities would not be condoned and anyone caught in the act shall face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Makinde, in his remarks, said his administration recorded remarkable achievements and made giant strides in revenue generation to the tune of ₦6.6 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

