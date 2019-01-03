Shehu stated that the new commissioner who took over from Usman Belel, resumed on the Jan. 1.

He noted that Zanna Mohammed, an indigene of Borno, holds a BSc degree in Political Science and an MSc in Public Relations and Strategic Studies, all from University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Mohammed served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Information Technology at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, as well as Yobe and Delta police commands in the same capacity.

While addressing officers and men of the command in Zamfara on Thursday, the new police chief charged them to be dedicated to duty.

He maintained that he would ensure full implementation of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ transformation and repositioning agenda in the state.

He also said he would ensure that all personnel received their entitlements whenever due.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had in recent times faced serious security challenges