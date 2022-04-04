RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New coronavirus travel guideline takes effect from today, April 4

Mustapha said that the new guideline prescribed for the fully vaccinated would apply to travelers between ages 10 and 18 years.

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News_

A new international travel guideline has been issued by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, removing mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for fully vaccinated visitors and stiff penalties for unvaccinated travelers violating the new rules.

According to the ‘Provisional Travel Protocol for Travelers Arriving Nigeria’, issued on Sunday morning by the Chairman of the PSC and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the new guideline, which takes effect from Monday, April 4, 2022, also prescribes sanctions for airlines that bring violators of the new rules.

Mustapha said that the new guideline prescribed for the fully vaccinated would apply to travelers between ages 10 and 18 years.

He said that unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated international travelers would still be required to take the PCR test 48 hours before boarding a flight to Nigeria.

This protocol is a revision of the Travel Protocol released on 29th November 2021 Interim Travel Guidelines for Passengers arriving in Nigeria.

In-bound passengers to Nigeria, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights.

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Nigeria will not also be required to carry out Post arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival in Nigeria.

Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated.

In-bound Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated for COVID-19 shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost.

He added that all in-bound passengers must register via the online Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP– https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng).

