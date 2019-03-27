Olabanji took over from Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, who served as the Corp Commander from Aug. 2, until he was transferred to head 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto.

Otiki While addressing officers and soldiers during the handing and taking over ceremony, held at the Infantry Corps Centre Jaji, said the infantry Corps had become the envy of other corps in conduct of its operations.

He said that he inherited a situation where troops overstayed in a particular operation for more than four years, but within the period he served as the corps commander, over 3,500 troops were rotated.

The effort of the Infantry soldiers has been reflecting in the battle front. I was able to transform positively the infantry corps with the effort of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

While wishing the Olabanji best of luck in the task ahead of him, he urged the personnel to extend same maximum cooperation they gave him to the new commander.

In his response, Olabanji, however, assured his predecessor that he would consolidate on his achievements.

He added that the corps would be taken to its pride of pride in Nigerian Army, with the support of other retired officers and infantry personnel.