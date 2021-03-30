The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, gave the warning a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the warning followed violent protest by some members of the proscribed movement in Maitama area of Abuja.

Yusuf said members of the disbanded sect on Monday went on a rampage, destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects in the area.

She said personnel of the command had, however, successfully restored calm in the area after professionally, dispersing the protesters.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property,” she said.

She enjoined FCT residents to remain calm and be law-abiding.

He pledged the commitment of the command to protecting lives and property within the territory.