NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, has handed over 25 exotic birds to Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency.
Raheem thanked Kano-Jigawa command of the Nigerian Customs Service on behalf of the Director General of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro, for confiscating the birds.
The director, who expressed happiness for the synergy between the two government agencies, called for more collaboration, to improve the country’s security network.
He then urged Nigerian customs to hand over the offender for subsequent prosecution.
According to him, the Kano Zoological Garden would serve as custodian of the birds.
The Managing Director, Kano Zoological Garden, Malam Lawal Kofarmata, commended the effort of Nigeria Customs Service and NESREA fo an “excellent” job.
He also commended the agencies for their commitment in discharging their responsibilities.
The Director, Wildlife of the garden, Muhammad Danjuma, promised to take good care of the exotic animals.
Danjuma called on people in the state to complement government’s efforts by reporting unpatriotic Nigerians engaged in smuggling wild animals to neighboring countries.
