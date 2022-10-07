RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, has handed over 25 exotic birds to Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency.

NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo.
NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo.

Read Also

Raheem thanked Kano-Jigawa command of the Nigerian Customs Service on behalf of the Director General of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro, for confiscating the birds.

The director, who expressed happiness for the synergy between the two government agencies, called for more collaboration, to improve the country’s security network.

He then urged Nigerian customs to hand over the offender for subsequent prosecution.

According to him, the Kano Zoological Garden would serve as custodian of the birds.

The Managing Director, Kano Zoological Garden, Malam Lawal Kofarmata, commended the effort of Nigeria Customs Service and NESREA fo an “excellent” job.

He also commended the agencies for their commitment in discharging their responsibilities.

The Director, Wildlife of the garden, Muhammad Danjuma, promised to take good care of the exotic animals.

Danjuma called on people in the state to complement government’s efforts by reporting unpatriotic Nigerians engaged in smuggling wild animals to neighboring countries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi launches campaign website, calls on supporters to donate

Obi launches campaign website, calls on supporters to donate

No ransom paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train hostages - FG insists

No ransom paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train hostages - FG insists

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against Chief Judge, Registrar

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against Chief Judge, Registrar

24 dead as flood, rainstorm affect 18, 245 people in Katsina – SEMA

24 dead as flood, rainstorm affect 18, 245 people in Katsina – SEMA

We’ll tap our seabed resources via technology – Buhari

We’ll tap our seabed resources via technology – Buhari

NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo

NESREA hands over 25 seized exotic birds to Kano zoo

Flooding: Buhari meets leadership of Governors' Forum, pledges intervention

Flooding: Buhari meets leadership of Governors' Forum, pledges intervention

2023: 16 APC ward executives defect to PDP in Sokoto

2023: 16 APC ward executives defect to PDP in Sokoto

Poor home conditions affect students’ behaviour – Proprietor

Poor home conditions affect students’ behaviour – Proprietor

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke