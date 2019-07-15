The Vice Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Sanusi Garba, stated this during a public consultation programme with Electricity consumers in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: “Capping of Estimated Billing, Distribution Franchising and Competitive Transition Charge”.

Garba said that the event was aimed at interfacing with relevant stakeholders, adding that the three methods outlined in the theme of the event remains the lasting solutions to the power problem facing the country.

“NERC is here to share with you the capping of estimated billing, the Distribution Franchising and competitive transition charge.

“Normally, electricity consumers should all have access to meters, over 50 per cent consumers are not metered and some consumers are either under-served or not served at all.

“Energy theft is the major contributor of high tariffs, some consumers’ by-pass meters without paying their bills.

“We want to discuss our ideas with you so that we can move forward and make regulations”, he said.

While speaking on capping of estimated bill, Yusuf Ibrahim of the Consumer Affairs Division of NERC mentioned that lack of adequate meters results to arbitrary billing.

He noted that bulk metering which normally results to bulk disconnection was not fair to consumers who pay their bills adding that bill capping would ensure fair power bill to those without metres.

He urged distribution companies to provide full information to their customers on how they could obtain a meter.

Similarly, Engr. Abdullahi Bello who spoke on Distribution Franchising stated that the franchising would improve investment in power networks and ensure better service.

He added that Distribution Franchising would serve as an avenue for communities or stakeholders to get involve and control their power supply through investment.

Another speaker, Abba Terab said that competition transition change would ensure competitive markets, customer’s fair billing and investors would have good returns.