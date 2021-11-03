NEMA urges caution as massive gas leaks in Lagos

A message making the rounds on messaging platform WhatsApp reads as follows:

"Massive gas leakages around Computer village area, Anifowose and Oba Akran. Emergency agencies are ontop of the sitiation as we speak. Lagosians are advised to stay away from these areas now."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has asked residents of Ikeja in Lagos to thread carefully and to avoid open fire due to the gas leakage.

The areas affected include Computer Village, Ikeja Underbridge, Oba Akran, Anifowose and Medical Road.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Farinloye, who is spokesperson for NEMA (south-west), the agency asks residents to adhere to safety precautions in order to prevent any form of disaster as a result of the gas leakage.

“Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons,” he said.

“Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas,” Farinloye added.