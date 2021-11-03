RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NEMA urges caution as massive gas leaks in Lagos

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Residents have been urged to thread carefully.

Illustrative photo of gas containers (Pulse Kenya)
Illustrative photo of gas containers (Pulse Kenya)

There are reports of massive gas leakage in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Recommended articles

A message making the rounds on messaging platform WhatsApp reads as follows:

"Massive gas leakages around Computer village area, Anifowose and Oba Akran. Emergency agencies are ontop of the sitiation as we speak. Lagosians are advised to stay away from these areas now."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has asked residents of Ikeja in Lagos to thread carefully and to avoid open fire due to the gas leakage.

The areas affected include Computer Village, Ikeja Underbridge, Oba Akran, Anifowose and Medical Road.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Farinloye, who is spokesperson for NEMA (south-west), the agency asks residents to adhere to safety precautions in order to prevent any form of disaster as a result of the gas leakage.

Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons,” he said.

“Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas,” Farinloye added.

It is unclear from which companies or firms the gas is leaking from, at the time of filing this report.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEMA urges caution as massive gas leaks in Lagos

NEMA urges caution as massive gas leaks in Lagos

More than 5,000 Diasporas to participate in 2021 Investment Summit – NiDCOM

More than 5,000 Diasporas to participate in 2021 Investment Summit – NiDCOM

N20bn bailout: Bank opened account without our knowledge – Kogi govt

N20bn bailout: Bank opened account without our knowledge – Kogi govt

Court order newspaper to pay N10m damages to El-Rufai for defamation

Court order newspaper to pay N10m damages to El-Rufai for defamation

Sanwo-Olu to set-up independent panel to probe collapsed Ikoyi building

Sanwo-Olu to set-up independent panel to probe collapsed Ikoyi building

NCDC records 99 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as death toll hits 2,899

NCDC records 99 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as death toll hits 2,899

Adams, endorsed by Nigerians elected New York City Mayor

Adams, endorsed by Nigerians elected New York City Mayor

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

Tinubu demands punishment for anyone responsible for Ikoyi building collapse

Trending

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]