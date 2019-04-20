Mustafa Maihaja, Director-General of NEMA, stated this on Saturday during the headcount in Akwanga.

Maihaja, who was represented by Mr Ladan Ayuba, Director in charge of North-Central, said the agency was in Akwanga to take inventory of the number of people displaced and the level of damage done for the purpose of providing relief materials to victims.

“We have the mandate of the DG to profile all the IDPs from Mante, Nidan and Numa villages of Andaha in Akwanga LGA, that were recently attacked.

“We also have the mandate to take inventory of the number of persons killed and the properties destroyed during the attacks in the communities,” he said.

He noted that the exercise was aimed at assisting the agency in its planning towards bringing succour to affected persons.

Similarly, Allu Maga, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) said the headcount would also assist the state government in distribution of relief materials to victims.

Maga said that already, the government had taken care of the burial rites of those killed during the attack.

According to him, the government is also footing the bills of those injured during the attack, that are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Reacting, Anthony Yamusa, District Head of Akwanga, who represented the Chun-Mada, Samson Gamu-Yare, expressed gratitude to the two agencies for the visit.

He further advised the people to avoid spreading rumours which were only escalating the situation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA, NASEMA, in company of Sen. Philip Gyunka, representing Nasarawa North and security agencies, visited Mante, Nidan and Numa villages that were attacked by suspected herdsmen.