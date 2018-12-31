The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that at least 52 families were affected by the fire explosion that consumed houses and cars in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State two weeks ago.

The December 19, 2018 explosion has been determined to have been caused by suspected pipeline vandals trying to steal fuel.

According to NEMA, an assessment of the damage has revealed that 320 shops, 78 vehicles and four residential buildings were destroyed in the fire.

The agency's South-West Zone spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, told The Punch on Sunday, December 30, that the fire spread and affected seven streets namely: Arowolo, Shobowale, Karonwi, Santos, Owode, Taiwo Adewole and Wamon Taofeek.

He said, "Three hundred and twenty one traders were affected while four residential buildings were destroyed. The number of families affected in the buildings was 52 while 78 vehicles were burnt but the figure could be higher.

"Infrastructures affected are electric poles, high-tension cables, drainage culverts."

He also noted that the Federal Government might approve various relief materials for all who lost their properties in the fire.

"This administration has always been humane and emphatic to the plights of such victims. Based on this, FG may consider provisions of relief materials to help the victims to kick-start their lives," he said.

Police arrest suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has already arrested four suspects in connection to the pipeline vandalism that caused the explosion.

The command's spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, revealed that the prime suspect, identified as Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla, is still at large and has been declared wanted.

No lives were lost in the fire incident.