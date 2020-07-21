NEMA’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ezekiel Manzo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday, that a flood alert had been issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (Nimet).

NAN reports that the Nimet in its yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and the Annual Flood Outlook, released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, listed the seven LGAs as Bakura, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi.

Others include Tsafe, Birnin-Magaji and Gusau LGAs.

“The Director-General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) has written alert letter to Zamfara state government on LGAs at risk of flooding in this year’s rainy season to prepare and mitigate against the occurrence.

“The NEMA D-G also requested the state government to kindly take proactive and necessary measures in addressing these issues.

“You know, this is part of the awareness creation on the predicted flood for necessary actions by the state government in the identified local government areas and communities.

“NEMA is therefore calling on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), front-line Local Government Authorities, and other response Agencies to be prepared.

“We are calling on authorities to carry out public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigation actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

“The state government should identify high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Persons camps, to shelter evacuated communities

“Government and other stakeholders should ensure desilting river channels and canals, removal of all refuse and weeds from water channels, drains, and all avenues for river run offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters,’’ he added.