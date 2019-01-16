NEMA said its plans included early preparedness, mitigation and the engagement of flood prevention mechanism.

Malam Sani Datti, Head of Media and Public Relations of the Agency in a statement, on Wednesday, said the Director-General of NEMA Mustapha Maihaja, made the disclosure at an interactive session with stakeholders in Abuja.

Maihaja said the aim of the interactive session was to map out a plan of action ahead of the rains.

“In a bid to mitigate future floods in the country, the agency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, made a joint presentation to the National Economic Council on July 19, 2018.

“The council noted and considered the need to set in motion plans and procedures to prevent or mitigate future floods,” he said.

He said the council agreed that a Federal coordinating unit be set up to identify locations for “critical actions on immediate do-able measures.”

According to the DG, devastating floods of remarkable magnitude often result in heavy loss of lives and property damage, noting that; “about 20 per cent of the population are at risk from one flooding or another.’’

Maihaja listed some of the factors responsible for annual flooding to include; siltation of stream, human manipulation of drainage and underdevelopment of sewage systems.

Others, he said, were excessive rainfall, tree felling, urban planning problems and weakening dams.